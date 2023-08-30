Siparia has it’s first Mayor.
He is Doodnath Mayrhoo, the councillor for Avocat/San Francique North.
He is one of the fiercest supporters of the United National Congress’ political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
Mayrhoo was elected this afternoon at a function where aldermen were also named and took the oath.
Persad-Bissessar attended the function.
Last Wednesday, nine councillor took the oath to serve at the Siparia Borough Corporation - Jillon Rasheba Lewis, Javed Mohammed, Teelucksingh, Mayrhoo, Jason Ali, Ramona Victor, Deryck Bowrin, Arlene Ramdeo and Anton George.
Today, two PNM aldermen took the oath – Christopher Encinas and Reynold Prince.
The UNC aldermen are Cherry-Ann Choonoo-Lalsee and Victor Roberts.
Mayhroo was elected with a vote on eight in favour, and four abstentions.
The corporation, elevated to Borough status earlier this year, saw a six-three split in favour of the UNC after the August 14 local government election.