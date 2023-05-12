Trinidad and Tobago has some of the best food in the world, and the country’s cuisine should be documented and preserved for future generations.
So said Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez as he hailed the republication of Sylvia Hunt’s Cooking, a book of local recipes by chef Sylvia Hunt.
Martinez was speaking during the launch of the revised edition of the book, at Mille Fleurs, Port of Spain, on Wednesday night.
Hunt, born in 1912, was the star of a popular TV show on TTT which began in the early 1960s.
The programme, At Home with Sylvia Hunt, was said to be the first TV cooking show in the region and commanded high viewership, with its primetime spot just before the Panorama news broadcast.
On the show, Hunt would demonstrate a variety of local recipes for viewers.
The show was eventually cancelled after more than two decades on the air, but Hunt’s recipes were documented in the first edition of the book.
The book has been out of print for more than ten years.
The revised edition has now been launched by her family.
Martinez said Hunt was a true national treasure who was not only a chef but wore many hats, including as an alderman in the Port of Spain City Corporation.
She was awarded the Hummingbird Medal (Silver) in 1986.
“She was someone who brought love to many family homes,” said Martinez.
“Someone who was probably before her time.”
Martinez said Hunt took pride in feeding people, and the relaunch of her book was effectively “bringing her back to life”.
He noted that many people developed an interest in cooking during the Covid-19 pandemic when restaurants were closed as part of the health restrictions.
He joked that some people, for the first time, learned what a stove was and what a pot looked like because they could no longer purchase prepared food.
He said his daughter learned to make doubles during that time.
Martinez encouraged people to continue exploring local recipes and to “keep the spirit of Trinidadian cuisine alive”.
Uniquely local recipes
Hunt’s grandson, Christopher Sambrano, said his grandmother’s recipes were collected over a lifetime.
He noted that she had published three cookbooks between 1985 and 1988.
“She was a pioneer, an innovator, a presenter of culinary skills, a businesswoman...she taught generations of Trinbagonians her recipes. Her focus was on using locally grown ingredients and recipes that allowed homemakers from all walks of life to prepare good and affordable meals for their families.
“She documented and created uniquely local recipes, creole foods...she would go on to incorporate our strong Indian heritage into some of her later works.
Her goal was, through the unique character of our food, to preserve the history and legacy of our people,” Sambrano said.
Hunt’s great-granddaughter, Maegan Sambrano, said the recipes in the book helped her to get through the Covid-19 lockdown.
“I intend to spread the knowledge not only to my future family but to my Trinidadian community, so that our heritage and her memory can live on and be enjoyed by future generations to come,” she said.
Also speaking during the event, food writer Franka Philip reflected on Hunt’s impact and the impact her cooking show had while it was on the air.
She said if Hunt were alive today, with tools like technology and social media, she would have been world-famous.
She encouraged young people to access the book to learn of unique recipes like “fish, cheese and topi tambo pie”.
Sylvia Hunt’s Cooking is available at selected bookstores locally and at sylviahuntcooking.com.
The book will soon be available in e-book format to be downloaded on Amazon and Apple books.