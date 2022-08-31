This year’s Independence Anniversary Celebration on San Fernando Hill will consist of 40 per cent noiseless fireworks in light of the push against the use of fireworks nationwide.
In a statement released on his Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon, San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello indicated that the celebration of 60 years of independence would see a hybrid approach from the city.
As public consultation with the Office of the Attorney General continues, he said, the decision was taken to limit firework usage.
“The fireworks display to commemorate the diamond jubilee to be featured in the city’s celebration on San Fernando hill was announced yesterday, however, it is my duty to inform the public that there is on-going public consultation with the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs on the use of fireworks.”
“As such, we are pleased to announce that “Noiseless Fireworks” will make up forty percent (40 per cent) of the fireworks display at San Fernando Hill,” Regrello said.
He added that although the fireworks were not completely silent, they did reach a decibel level of 70.
The fireworks display begins at 8p.m.
He asked for the views and opinions of the public on the issue.
“This hybrid approach is in an effort to accept all views and opinions from the public during the ongoing consultation process for the use of fireworks. It is also intended to promote factual discussions based on experience in use and effect.”
“We encourage all persons to note the time frame for the display and we further encourage all users to be responsible and considerate during the discharge of fireworks as we celebrate our Nation’s 60th Anniversary of Independence,” he said
The decision was met with appreciation on social media, many commending the move away from traditional fireworks.
“I’m very happy to see this step that is being made. Another suggestion I saw in Canada was that the fireworks were shot off on the sea; this is something that should be considered,” wrote one commenter.
Another said, “I applaud this, and look forward to having 100 per cent noiseless fireworks throughout the country. Let's be advocates for the elderly, the ill, and by no means last, the animals.”