In October 2017, a video emerged on social media of the Usine/Ste Madeleine sugar factory reservoir near Princes Town overflowing onto the road, after days of rainfall.

But the cameraman wasn’t interested in that, since this is South Trini­dad, the land of lagoons, clogged rivers, blocked drains, frequent floods, and no solutions.

He focused instead on the inexplicable sight of a man in the water, swimming the butterfly stroke across the 500-metre wide pond at an impressive pace, as if heading for Olympic glory.