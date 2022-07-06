How dare you?
This question was put to protesters yesterday by Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez in the aftermath of Monday’s protests, over Saturday’s police killings, by residents of Sea Lots, Beetham Gardens and Duncan Street which severely disrupted life in the capital city.
Contacted yesterday for comment, Martinez said: “How dare you to do something like that (burn tyres and debris) to the capital and the city? It’s sad. Almost tragic. It’s disturbing. But so far, everything seems quiet today (Tuesday).
“Smoke is still circulating from the area opposite the market (Beetham). The chaos was aggravated after a group of people took matters into their hands.
“It was a sad and intense day for the group of people who burnt tyres and caused traffic to grind to a halt. People scampered from town. Productivity declined.
“It was sadder for law-abiding people who are working and contributing to the upliftment and enrichment of the country. It was horrible for people who are civic-minded. Developed countries work harder. We need to work harder.”
Martinez added: “You try to avoid destruction of life and property as best as you can. It’s never a good thing when anarchy occurs. It creates a picture that no city or country wants to send to the world. It does not augur well for the reputation of our country as a civil society guided by democratic principles.”
Martinez added: “People can’t just decide to have an outburst at any given moment and hold a city and a country to ransom. They can’t react in that manner because they are incensed at events affecting their communities. That’s not the way to handle it.
“At the same time, the society has a part to play in ensuring the situation is curbed or eradicated. We are too soft in dealing with these ‘impromptu protests’. That’s why it’s happening. Anytime there is a strike or a protest, it blocks productivity. Then we have all the holidays.”
And contacted for comment, Port of Spain South Member of Parliament (MP) Keith Scotland said only: “Nothing has transpired today. I will be making a visit shortly. I will be checking up on the residents.”