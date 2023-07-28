McComie: I still get PTSD every July
Veteran broadcaster Dennis McComie yesterday laid a red, white and black wreath at the base of the Eternal Flame, at the Parliament building, Port of Spain, in memory of those who died during the July 27, 1990, coup attempt.
McComie said he was still struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), 33 years after the insurrection.
He said: “Every year, around July, I get PTSD. But this year, I think the ‘maljo’ will cut. I think we should have a day of prayer and remembrance. Go to church, mosque or mandir and reflect.
“Democracy was defended by the army and the media...politicians like Clive Pantin, Winston Dookeran and Anthony Smart played a central role in restoring order amid the chaos.”
He added: “Today, I am so glad to represent media. Media had a critical role. I would say along with the army, they preserved our democracy.”
Also present were veteran journalist and author Ira Mathur and coup survivor Corey Joseph.
Former Senate president Timothy Hamel-Smith said people would remember the coup attempt as an “attack against democracy. Here was Parliament invaded by insurrectionists.
“The main takeaway is to tell the story to the young people so it does not happen again. Reawaken hope in people. Help them achieve their goals...to blossom. Because they have innate talents.”
