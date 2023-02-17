A mechanic who faced the court charged with indecent assault and breach of a protection order, was on Thursday placed on $85,000 bail.
The 48-year-old man appeared before magistrate Adrian Darmanie at the Chaguanas Court. The matter was adjourned to March 14.
A police report stated that on February 3, a couple was at their home when it is alleged they had an altercation and the woman was sexually assaulted.
The incident was later reported to the Special Victims Department and an investigation was conducted.
During the investigation, the officers discovered that a protection order was issued in June 2022. The accused was subsequently arrested and charged on Wednesday with the offences of breach of a protection order and indecent assault.
Charges were laid by constable Hercules.
The investigation was supervised by Senior Superintendent Claire Guy-Alleyne, acting ASP Seecharan, acting Sergeant Doodnath and acting Corporal Jagroop.