A MECHANIC who allegedly shot at a car occupied by children, including a four-year-old, was denied bail during his court appearance yesterday.
Neil Latchman faced the Princes Town magistrate virtually, charged with shooting at children ages four, ten, 12 and 13 years old with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The eldest is the niece while the others are the children of Michael Jumratee and Lyssa Edwards of San Fernando.
Latchman was also charged with attempting to murder the couple.
He was also charged with common assault against Roger Thomas, his neighbour.
Latchman, 47, also faced charges of possession of a pistol and seven rounds of .40 ammunition and possession of firearm and ammunition to endanger life.
All charges stemmed from an alleged argument between Latchman and Jumratee outside Latchman’s Harewood Trace, Barrackpore, house on Boxing Day.
Jumratee was shot four times and sustained wounds to the chest, stomach and arm.
Edwards was shot once in the chest.
They were sitting in a car, with the children in the backseat, when the shots were fired.
The gun was then allegedly pointed at Thomas.
While defence attorney Dane Halls petitioned the court for bail for his client, police prosecutor Sgt Shazeed Mohammed objected, citing that most of the charges were firearm-related.
Magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine remanded Latchman into custody.
The matter was adjourned to February 1.