A self-employed mechanic has been reported missing, along with his vehicle.
Govind Ramroop, 31, was last seen driving away from his home at around noon on Saturday. He lives with his parents at Bynoe Trace Extension, Longdenville.
His mother, Marcia Gordon-Ramroop, told the Express her son left home to purchase parts for a vehicle he was working on. He never returned and his vehicle has not been found.
Gordon-Ramroop, a mother of six, said she began calling her son’s cellphone after he failed to return home by nightfall on Saturday.
“He never stayed away from home. And he would usually call when he is late. So when he didn’t come home I started calling him. Then on Sunday morning when he still didn’t return I called his girlfriend and other relatives, nobody had seen him,” she said.
He was wearing black jersey, black three-quarter pants and black and white slippers.
Ramroop was driving a black Chevrolet car.
His mother said Ramroop got engaged last year December and was planning his wedding.
“He never left home before. My son didn’t have enemies and I don’t know if it had any altercations with anyone recently. He never told us if he was in any trouble,” she said.
Gordon-Ramroop said nothing was missing from her son’s bedroom and his girlfriend was distraught. “She came here on Saturday evening when he didn’t return home and has been staying her since then. She is very worried,” she said.
A missing person’s report was filed at the Chaguanas Police Station.
The Hunters Search and Rescue Team has also been contacted.
Relatives are asking anyone with information on Ramroop’s whereabouts to contact the police or his mother at 320-4947