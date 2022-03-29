A Freeport auto repairman was shot multiple times and killed by an intruder in his home on Sunday night.
Devendra Seepersad, 54, of Sooknanan Drive, Calcutta No 2, was shot in the jaw, neck, chest and back.
Seepersad’s wife, Rosanna, 36, and their eight-year-old son, who were also in the house, were not harmed in the attack.
A police report said that at around 9.10 p.m., she secured all doors and windows to her home and retired to bed with her husband and son.
Sometime later she was awakened by the sound of a gunshot.
Rosanna waited a few minutes before she got out of bed and checked for her husband.
She found him bleeding from gunshot wounds on the floor. She alerted neighbours who contacted police and the emergency services.
Crime scene investigators retrieved nine spent nine-millimetre casings, three projectiles, a piece of cardboard, and a cell phone.
When the Express visited the home yesterday, a relative of the deceased, who did not want to be named, said that family members were confused and clueless over the killing. The relative said on Sunday night Rosanna took medication for high blood pressure and retired to bed.
“She believes she heard only one gunshot, then covered her ears. She pulled the blanket over herself and their son and waited a few minutes, then she got out of the bed and found him (Seepersad) on the floor. She ran out and called out to neighbours for help. We have no idea why this happened,” said the relative.
She said it appeared that the intruder got into the house through the roof and entered a bedroom. A footprint was seen on the floor.
The relative said that Seepersad had survived a hard battle with Covid-19 several months ago and was discharged from the hospital in January.
An autopsy is expected to be done this week at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park.
Responding to the scene were ASP Glodon, Sgt John, officers of Freeport Police Station, Central Division Task Force and Homicide Region III.
The killing took the murder toll for the year to date to 122.