The Management of the Trinidad and Tobago Inter-island Transportation Company Limited (TTIT) is advising that the APT James’ 4:00pm sailing from Port of Spain at 4p.m. Thursday and the Friday 6:30am sailing from Scarborough are cancelled due to mechanical problems.
Passengers with tickets for the 4:00pm sailing of the APT James from POS on Thursday 20th May, will be accommodated on the 8:00am sailing of the T&T Spirit from Port of Spain on Friday 21st May, 2021.
Passengers with tickets for the 6:30am sailing of the APT James from Scarborough on Friday 21st May, will be accommodated on the 4:00pm sailing of the T&T Spirit from Scarborough on Friday 21st May, 2021.