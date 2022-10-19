Veteran media photographer Rattan Jadoo has died. He passed away on Monday after ailing for some time. He was 60.
Jadoo spent some 13 years at the Trinidad Guardian before joining Newsday in 1993. He spent over 25 years at Newsday before his retirement.
According to the Media Association of Trinidad and Tobago (MATT), Jadoo was considered one of the media’s best photographers in an era that included other veterans such as Rudy Arthur Taylor, Noel Saldenha, Max Lai Leung and Maurice Brown.
“He was skilled not only in photography itself but also printing the photos as a lab technician, in those days of film,” MATT said.
“He extensively covered Parliament but is best remembered for an iconic photo of late Archbishop Anthony Pantin conversing with a homeless man outside the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception.
“He covered T&T’s first and only appearance at the 2006 World Cup in Germany and was a regular at football, cricket and other sports across the country.”
Jadoo was fondly remembered by his colleagues. Express photo editor Robert Taylor said he had known Jadoo for some 29 years.
“I recall how intimidated I felt when, attending my first Intercol match as a photographer – walking along the track at the Hasely Crawford Stadium- noticing two men who I had the utmost respect for – Sally (Noel Saldenha) and Rattan, then and still, icons of sports photography,” said Taylor.
“The photo that stuck in my mind, when I became seriously interested in the profession, was Rattan’s winning photo of Gus Logie taking a catch from the forward short-leg position...
“Like Sally, Rattan had a knack for being relaxed and jovial while still capturing the most important image on assignments. I will always remember his willingness to give advice, his selflessness and the consistent quality of his work.”
Photographer Azlan Mohammed described Rattan as a consummate professional and one of the best news and sports photographers in T&T’s media history.
“Though a stern photo editor, and operator, all he ever wanted for his photographers were the best pictures of the day for the newspaper pages,” Mohammed said.
“His life’s work stands as a standard for journalism in Trinidad and Tobago.”
CNC3 executive producer Sampson Nanton said Jadoo was an exemplary photographer.
“Even though he already had several years of journalism under his belt, he was always excited about getting that exclusive photo, always a passion for the job.
“I remember when a photographer came back from shooting a ship and the photo was 90 per cent sea and ten per cent ship, Rattan asked him if he knew what the zoom on the camera was for and sent him back to get it.
He quarrelled the whole day, too, even after the poor fella got a better shot.
He was all about high quality and he practised what he preached. May he rest in peace.”
Writer and photographer Mark Lyndersay also remembered Jadoo fondly, saying he built a robust photographic team at Newsday. “I never doubted that his approach was always in the service of the best possible picture and that always made it much easier to work with him,” said Lyndersay.
Jadoo’s funeral will take place tomorrow at Fifth Street, New Settlement, Dow Village, California, and then proceed to the Waterloo cremation site for final rites.