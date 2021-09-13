“I am a proud grandmother.”
Those were the sentiments of Charmaine Redhead-Skeete in response to her granddaughter Melicka Redhead being recognised by the Ministry of Education for her performance in the 2021 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination.
Melicka, who attended Marabella Government School, was rewarded for being one of the high-scoring pupils from a school with improved academic performance.
“I felt so proud of her to know what she did last year and then this year, she made a big change, I was so excited, I was a proud grandmother. I was very proud of her because the push that we gave her, it didn’t go in vain,” Redhead-Skeete told the Express on Friday.
She and her husband Andrew Skeete had taken Melicka under their wings after her scores at the 2020 SEA exam did not allow her to move on to secondary school.
The couple, who then lived in Marabella, provided the space at their home for the 12-year-old to attend virtual classes. They also encouraged her along her journey.
“Last year she was really down because of her results and my husband and I, we took her over by us. I told her you got to do it. In between she said it was so hard but I said, no, it’s not hard, you can do it, I know you can do it,” Redhead-Skeete said.
She said the bond between her, her husband and Melicka and the other grandchildren they assisted has grown.
“I became a teacher and he became a principal,” she joked.
Melicka passed for Gasparillo Secondary School. She said she was “more than looking forward” to being part of her new school.
“I was so shocked, I was proud of myself because this time I put more effort and knowledge into it,” she said during a telephone interview.
She said her parents had a surprise for her Friday for her accomplishment.
Melicka, who wants to become a doctor, said she was grateful to her grandparents for their encouragement and also for the support of her teacher, Kereel Cromwell.
Cromwell told the Express: “I am proud of her and her accomplishment, especially during the pandemic… I always told her to try to put her best foot forward and that is what she did. I’m very proud of her.”
Cromwell admitted that there were challenges during virtual classes but said that she gave extra motivation to her 17 students.
“I knew all my students had the potential,” Cromwell said.
Pointe-a-Pierre Member of Parliament David Lee congratulated the SEA pupils on his social media page, including the children who excelled in his constituency. He named Melicka in the post.