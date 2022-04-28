A 35-year-old woman of Clarkia Drive, Wellington Road, Debe is due to appear at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court today after she was charged with the murder of her mother, Sita Jaggesar.
Melissa Jagessar was charged with the offence on Wednesday 27th April, 2022, by Detective Cowie Massy of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, following the advice of Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Mrs. Joan Honoré-Paul.
The body of Sita Jaggesar, 62, who lived at Clarkia Drive Wellington Road, Debe, was discovered around 3 pm on Tuesday in the living room area of her home by her 13 -year- old granddaughter on her return from attending school.
On Thursday, Mellissa Jaggesar was detained by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations in relation to her mother’s death. Several persons were also interviewed and the evidence collated was presented before the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Mrs. Joan Honore-Paul who advised that the woman should be charged with murder.
The investigation was spearheaded by Superintendent (Ag.) Mr Sean Dhillpaul, and supervised by Inspector Anil Maharaj.