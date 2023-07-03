Melissa is missing

Melissa Medina was last seen over the weekend and anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the police.
Medina, 39 of Saddle Road, Santa Cruz, was last seen on Saturday and was reported missing to officers at the Santa Cruz police station.
She is of East Indian descent, brown in complexion, approximately five feet, five inches tall, medium built and has curly, black hair. She has a scar on her forehead and a tattoo of a Chinese symbol at the back of her neck. Medina was last seen wearing a white gown.
Anyone with information on where she can be found, can call the Santa Cruz police station at 676-8888/6000. The police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or any police station.