Memorial for Danette instead of birthday
Instead of celebrating the birthday of Ste Madeleine mother of three Danette Pierre, her family yesterday held a memorial service to commemorate her loss for the last 40 days.
Danette went missing on January 28, and last week, her mother, Donna Pierre, was informed by the police that DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) test results for human remains found in a burnt car on that very night were a match to her.
Initially, Danette’s mother told the media she would be seeking a second opinion for the DNA test, but on Wednesday, she told the Express she has had a change of heart.
Pierre said her children—Danette’s siblings—have convinced her that she should accept the DNA results and move ahead with planning Danette’s funeral.
“We are not bothering to do a second opinion. The children told me, ‘Mummy it is better this way. Just leave it alone because otherwise, you will be dragging on this process.’ It is better to help get closure,” she said.
Pierre said she was advised by her children that a second DNA test would have to be done in a foreign laboratory—a process which may take several months.
She added they told her that many other families were awaiting the results of DNA testing for closure in the loss of their loved ones, and they were fortunate the process was completed in about three weeks.
“That (DNA testing) is a big topic. How come we got through so quickly? I said it is because all through the process, God has been in control”, said Pierre.
Danette is the last of her children, and she told the Express she had hoped the funeral would be done today (Thursday), but several factors did not fall into place.
She said the family collected the paperwork for Danette’s remains from the Forensic Science Centre only on Tuesday, and there was the national insurance paperwork still outstanding to be completed.
The mother added that she has written to the San Fernando City Corporation to have Danette buried in the Roodal Cemetery in San Fernando, and is awaiting approval.
“I wrote a letter to the CEO of San Fernando City Corporation so I am waiting on approval. It is all these things that still waiting on so the funeral cannot happen tomorrow,” said Pierre.
“We have a family plot in Port of Spain, but she (Danette) came back to South and made here her home. With everything that happened, she left Port of Spain and came back South. South was where she had her maturing years. So, let the remains stay in South.”
