Three months have passed since Nadine Janelle Ramnarine’s family found out that she had died in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, in a fiery vehicular accident. As they attempt to move on without Nadine, the family claims that the sadness of losing her is still very present in their minds.
Ramnarine’s cousin, Michelle Subero, told the Express over the phone on Saturday that the family had a memorial service for her that same day in Tabaquite to pay tribute to her and recognise the beautiful person she was.
Nadine was a lady “so full of life and enthusiasm,” according to Subero.
“Her first concern was always her family. It is challenging since it seems like the incident just took place. The lack of a body makes it more challenging to conduct a suitable funeral service.”
Subero said she finds solace in Ramnarine’s husband’s recent trip to the US to retrieve her ashes so they could find closure.
The crash also killed Ramnarine’s aunt, Carlma Subero-Hardin, and Subero-Hardin’s two children, Dorietta Hardin, 17, and Ocean Hardin, 14.
Ramnarine was a janitor and the mother of three boys, ages 14, 12, and two. She was from Tabaquite and resided in Whiteland, close to Williamsville, with her husband and kids.
Ramnarine, 38, left Trinidad on November 11 to go see her aunt, who lived in the US. Regrettably, the tragedy happened before the mother of three could even unwind and enjoy her first day in the US at her aunt’s home. The four victims were all burned to death.
According to reports, Subero-Hardin, her two children, and Ramnarine were travelling to Reno to drop off some items for Subero-Hardin’s son who is attending college.
Subero-Hardin was driving when her automobile collided head-on with another car during the four-hour journey.
The family’s car exploded, trapping them inside.
Subero stated that Ramnarine aspired to finish her house and was doing some home repairs.
“She was constantly proactive and seeking ways to improve. Her world was her children, as she made sure they performed their schoolwork and took part in school activities,” she explained.
Subero said she will miss her cousin’s presence more than anything else.
“Nadine was the life of the party. She was an extremely joyful person who smiled all the time. She was a genuinely good person.
“She was gifted with the ability to turn a negative situation into a positive one.”
Even though it would be challenging to move on without her cousin, Subero said she intends to live her life similarly to how Nadine did—without looking back.
“She frequently advised individuals to live their lives to the fullest without worrying about what others are doing.”