Two men from D'abadie have been charged with separate incidents of attempted murder and firearm related offences.
Josiah Johnson and Leon Sylvester are expected to face an Arima magistrate.
Johnson was charged in connection with the attempted murder of a man from the same area on May 16. Charges of possession of firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of firearm and ammunition to endanger life, were laid against him last Friday.
Johnson was allegedly found to be in possession of a firearm and ammunition at the time of his arrest on May 30 by officers of the Maloney Crime Patrol Unit.
Johnson is the second person to be charged with these offences. Last month Nebare Lee was arrested and subsequently denied bail by an Arima magistrate. He is due to reappear on the matters on June 28.
In the second incident, Sylvester of D’Abadie, was charged in connection with a March 23 attempted murder. He was also charged with firearm-related offences.
Investigations into these matters were spearheaded by Snr Supt Paponette, Supt Edwards, ASP Etienne and conducted by officers of the Maloney Criminal Investigations Department.
Gun, ammo and marijuana seized
During an anti-crime exercise by officers of the Northern Division Task Force, Areas South and North and the Canine Branch between 4 am and 8 am on Saturday, a search warrant was executed at the Pinto Road home of a male suspect. Ten packets containing 6.1 kilogrammes of marijuana were allegedly found hidden in flower pots on the premises. The man who was in the house at the time, was arrested.
The same officers also went to search near a utility pole along Pinto Road and found three rounds of ammunition and a plastic bag containing marijuana.
Also, officers of the NDTF-North, responding to a report of a robbery in the Aripo area, recovered a vehicle stolen during that incident.
And, during an anti-crime exercise between 3 pm and 7 pm on Sunday, officers of the NDTF Area North and Canine Branch, went to the Mausica Lands cemetery, where they found a Smith and Wesson revolver loaded with seven rounds of ammunition. A quantity of marijuana was also seized in the Arima area during the exercise.
Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob praised the officers for their work.