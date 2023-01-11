Drew Taylor Kowlessar

Men dressed as police officers and soldiers gunned down an American citizen in Arima on Tuesday.

Dead is Drew Taylor Kowlessar aka Drew Boy, 31, a US Citizen of #2 Sherwood Park, Arima, an area common called “Congo”.

Police arrived at nightfall after getting a report that explosions were heard at pro Queen Street, opposite Detours Store.

They found Kowlessar dead on the pavement.

Officers were told that at around 6:30pm, Kowlessar was at a store in the Drag Mall on Queen Street, Arima when a black Nissan X-Trail, registration unknown, with blue flashing lights to the front, pulled up and four men got out.

Two men were dressed in police operational wear two in camouflage worn by soldiers.

The men went into the store and pulled him onto the pavement where they shot him several times.

They left in the vehicle.

The scene was processed by Crime Scene Personnel where twenty-two 5.56 spent shells, and a live round of 5.56 were retrieved.

