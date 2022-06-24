Officers arrested two men in a maxi taxi after they allegedly robbed a woman at her home.
The woman was inside her house on Thursday when two men entered, one armed with a gun. They relieved her of a quantity of valuables before escaping, a post on the police’s social media page stated.
Pursuing the report of robbery with aggravation, officers of the Northern Division, acting on information, intercepted a green-band maxi taxi with two male suspects. A search resulted in the stolen items being recovered along with a Taurus pistol loaded with a magazine containing four rounds of ammunition.
The two suspects, a 24-year-old and a 23-year-old, both of Arima, were arrested in connection with the find.
The exercise was coordinated by ACP Samaroo, Snr Supt Paponette and Supt Edwards and included officers of the Northern Division Task Force, North and the Canine Branch.
Also, officers of the North Eastern Division (NED) conducted an exercise between 4 am and 7:30 am, on Thursday, during which they executed several search warrants in the Morvant area, the police's post added.
Officers went to the Leotaud Street, Morvant home of a male suspect, where they found one AR-15 rifle and two magazines containing 26 rounds of ammunition. A woman who was found at the house at the time of the search, was arrested in connection with the find.
During the exercise, officers also went to the Valley Road, Morvant home of a 27-year-old man where they found one revolver loaded with four rounds of ammunition. The man who was in the house at the time of the search, was arrested in connection with the find.
Further searches in the area resulted in one AR-15 rifle and magazine being found in an abandoned structure. Investigations are ongoing.
These exercises were spearheaded by acting Snr Supt Maharaj, acting Supt Ramjohn and ASP Pariman, coordinated by Insp Bharath, acting Sgts Martin and Murray, supervised by acting Sgt Belilam and included officers of the NED Intelligence Unit, NED Task Force, NED Gang Unit, the Morvant Criminal Investigations Department, NED Coastal Patrol Unit and the Canine Branch.
Meanwhile, officers of the Western Division conducted an exercise around 10:20 pm, during which they went to the Cocorite area, where they saw a group of men gathered at Nile Street.
Upon seeing the officers, the men fled. A search of the area resulted in officers finding 29 rounds of ammunition, the post said. Investigations are ongoing.