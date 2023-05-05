Three men were arrested by police, mere minutes after two people were robbed of a quantity of valuables at their Talparo home.
The three suspects were arrested by officers of the Northern Division Task Force and the stolen items successfully recovered.
Reports stated that around 6 p.m. on Thursday, three men entered the home of a Talparo couple and relieved them of quantities of jewellery and cash and their Nissan Navarra motor vehicle.
A report was made to the police and, shortly thereafter, Task Force officers on patrol along Tumpuna Road South, intercepted the stolen vehicle and another car. A search of the vehicles resulted in the stolen items being recovered.
The suspects, ages 22 to 30 of Arima and Sangre Grande, were arrested in connection with the incident.
In the D’Abadie area, one man was caught by villagers and handed over to police after he and another suspect allegedly robbed a woman of her purse at gunpoint along La Resource Road South, around 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Officers of the Maloney Criminal Investigations Department and Maloney Crime Patrol responded to the report and arrested the 24-year-old D’Abadie man in connection with the incident. The search is underway for the other suspect.
Across in the Western Division, during an anti-crime exercise, officers acting on information intercepted two motor vehicles suspected of transporting firearms and narcotics from the Maracas Bay area to Maraval.
A search of the vehicles resulted in a total of 23.60 kilogrammes of marijuana and a quantity of alcohol being found and seized. The occupants of both vehicles were arrested in connection with the finds.
Investigations into the matters are ongoing.