Two men were arrested after a homemade shotgun and ammunition were allegedly found by police.
The men ages 39 and 45 years of La Romaine were held after officers of the Mayaro Criminal Investigations Department, Task Force and Charge Room conducted an exercise between 2 a.m. and 6.30 a.m. on August 9 in the Mayaro area.
Two other suspects, both of Mayaro, were also held on outstanding warrants, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
In another exercise, officers of the North Central Division, went to the Arouca area, where they held four Venezuelan nationals, ages 17 to 31, who were believed to be in the country illegally.
Further checks of the area also resulted in the arrest of four people, all of Arouca, for possession of a quantity of marijuana, the police’s post said.
The intelligence-led, multi-agency operation was done between 5 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
The exercise was spearheaded by ACP Samaroo and Snr Supt Ramphall, coordinated by ASP Ramharrack and Insp Highly and included officers of the North Central Division Task Force, Area East, the Inter-Agency Task Force, the Guard and Emergency Branch, the Northern Division Task Force, Areas North and South, the Air Support Unit, the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment and the Canine Branch.