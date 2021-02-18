TWO men were to be charged with the unlawful possession of manhole covers and appear in court this week.
Davindra Pooran, 32, and Milan Gaskin, 46, both of Arima Old Road, Arouca, were charged by PC Rose of the Tunapuna Municipal Police (TMP).
Police said the two men were allegedly found transporting a quantity of manhole covers along Bypass Road, Kelly Village, on February 17.
Pooran was additional charged with escaping lawful custody.
Police said that at around 11.15 a.m. Wednesday, TMP officers were on patrol along Bypass Road, Kelly Village, when they observed a white Mazda pickup conveying several manhole covers.
TMP officers became suspicious and ordered the driver of the vehicle to stop.
Officers then allegedly discovered 12 manhole covers, two metal manhole cover frames and one metal grill in the vehicle.
The men were unable to give a satisfactory account as to how they came into possession of the items.
The items were immediately seized and the men arrested.
While escorting the defendants to be processed at the Tunapuna Municipal Police Station, Pooran allegedly escaped by running south along Pasea Main Road.
He was apprehended a short distance away along a neighbouring street.
The men were subsequently charged with the offences.