Arouca police are searching for two men who robbed a woman at gunpoint outside of her home.
The incident took place at about 9.30 p.m. on Thursday, at Hillview Drive, Arouca.
Police were told the victim had just arrived at her home when, upon exiting her Nissan X-Trail, she was confronted by two masked men armed with firearms.
She said both men were wearing tactical jackets worn by security personnel and police.
The men relieved the woman of her cash and valuables, as well as the keys to her vehicle. They then drove off in her SUV.
The police were notified and a team of officers led by PC Roopnarine responded.
About an hour later, the officers received information which led them to a parking lot on East Grove, Valsayn, where the vehicle was found intact.
It was removed from the scene to be examined by crime scene investigators before being returned to the victim.