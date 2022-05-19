Two men were jailed for 18 months with hard labour for stealing phone cables.
Marlon Soodeen, 34 of Rio Claro and Vinod Sookdeo, 41 of Biche were sentenced by Rio Claro magistrate Taramatie Ramdass on Wednesday.
The two said they were guilty of larceny of the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) cables. They were each sent to jail for a year and a half.
It was between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Tuesday that officers of the Eastern Division were on patrol along the Tabaquite Road, in Rio Claro, when they saw two men wrapping what appeared to be TSTT cables on the side of the roadway. Upon checking, the officers found a quantity of cable which were cut from nearby TSTT poles and a number of cable cutting implements in their possession.
The men were arrested and later charged with larceny of the cables by constable Billy of the Rio Claro police station.
Investigations were supervised by Insp Ragbir and Sgt Maharaj.