Men more at risk

Ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day, celebrated annually on September 10, the Ministry of Health’s Mental Health Unit, in collaboration with the Gender and Child Affairs Division, Office of the Prime Minister, hosted a national stakeholder consultation on suicide prevention in Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday.
This year’s theme for World Suicide Prevention Day is “Creating hope through action”.
During the forum, at the Radisson Hotel, Port of Spain, various stakeholders, including the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), Ministry of Planning and Urban Development, T&T Association of Psychologists and several medical practitioners, discussed issues, risk factors and probable causes surrounding intimate partner violence and suicide, as well as recommendations for decreasing the current rate of these crimes.
In the absence of Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, who was admitted to the Arima Hospital on Monday night with flu-like symptoms, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram gave the feature address, highlighting that suicide is a serious public health concern in the country.
Last year, the national suicide tally was 128 cases, he said.
“Suicide is a highly emotive topic from which many prefer to shy away from or not discuss altogether, especially in our society. However, as we are all aware, ignoring or avoiding a problem is never a solution. Your presence here today indicates that you and the organisations you represent have chosen not to shy away from this problem and its many associated challenges. In Trinidad and Tobago, suicide is indeed a major public health concern,” said Parasram.
“According to statistics provided by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, in 2019, we unfortunately recorded 92 suicides; in 2020, 104; and 128 in 2021.
This increasing trend is quite disturbing. Equally disturbing is the phenomenon of intimate partner violence and murder-suicides that will be deliberated here today. The impact of such events is far-reaching, adversely affecting many more people than we are usually aware of.
“Today’s collaborative exercise will assist the ministry and each stakeholder organisation represented here to take bold, strategic action and create hope for mothers, fathers, siblings, children, friends and other loved ones whose lives, in the absence of appropriate intervention, may be shattered by the loss of a life due to intimate partner violence and/or suicide. Today, this multidisciplinary gathering will meticulously examine the somewhat complex issues of intimate partner violence and suicide, share the knowledge gained by various subject-matter experts, and collectively gain a better understanding of risk factors involved, what is currently being done and what more can be done to address these issues,” he added.
Mental health issues
Parasram also said the Ministry of Health is mindful of the importance of mental health promotion and prevention activities, which aim to proactively reduce the mental health impact of societal stresses by anticipating needs and responding rapidly and effectively to new challenges.
As such, he said the ministry is working to narrow the gap and reduce the disease burden attributive to mental health disorders.
According to Julian Francis, Statistician I, Central Statistical Office, Ministry of Planning and Urban Development, men have higher death rates due to suicide than women, and the age groups of concern are ages 30 to 34 and 20 to 24.
Additionally, he said the greatest number of suicides between 2009 and 2019 were reported in areas such as Tarouba, Tabaquite, Tunapuna/Piarco region, Sangre Grande and Penal/Debe.
And representing the Psychiatry Unit, Faculty of Medical Sciences, The University of the West Indies (The UWI), Mount Hope, Prof Gerard Hutchinson revealed that high suicide rates are recorded in South-Central, while high homicide rates are recorded in North-East Trinidad.
Some of the features of suicide included low population density, low income, alcohol consumption, ongoing shift from pesticide poisoning to hanging, and it was associated with previous attempts of suicide.
Additionally, mental health issues such as depression, mood disorders, substance use and psychosis, especially delusional jealousy, all play a role in the occurrence of suicide and intimate partner violence.