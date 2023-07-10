Men urged to screen for prostate cancer
Prostate cancer accounts for 18.2 per cent of all cancer-related deaths in Trinidad and Tobago, which is the highest among all cancers.
With this in mind, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is urging all men to begin screening as early as age 40.
Deyalsingh, who spoke at Saturday’s launch of the national weekend of prostate screening entitled “It’s All About Him: A Health Initiative for Men”, at the Colposcopy Centre, Mt Hope Women’s Hospital in Champs Fleurs, said prostate cancer is especially common and very aggressive among the Afro-Caribbean population.
Hundreds of men responded to the call of the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) to take advantage of the health screenings, where they were also pampered with haircuts, pedicures, manicures and a series of other self-care initiatives.
By 10 a.m., over 500 men had already responded to the call at the Mt Hope Women’s Hospital. Deyalsingh said he was pleased that all the centres had exceeded expectations. Deyalsingh said, “All five RHAs are doing well. This gender-specific men’s initiative is to tackle the issue of prostate cancer.
“Prostate cancer is responsible for the highest number of cancer-related deaths in males, which is 35.5 per cent. The rate of prostate cancer among the Afro-Caribbean population is very high because, genetically, the Afro-Caribbean population has a very aggressive form of prostate cancer,” Deyalsingh said.
Deyalsingh said approximately 72 out of every 100,000 men will develop some sort of prostate cancer.
“So, what we are trying to do is catch you all early. Cancer progresses from pre-cancerous, where you won’t feel any symptoms but something may be starting. Then there is stage two, stage three, and stage four. If you delay understanding your prostrate circumstance, you will end up feeling the symptoms at stages two, three, and four when you can’t pass urine, you wake up every hour of the night to go and pee, you may have blood in your urine, and you may have blood in your semen,” he said.
Deyalsingh said 51 per cent of all males with prostate cancer are between the ages of 60 and 75. “The screening protocol is that once you reach 40, you start to get screened, and you get screened every year after. However, talk to your doctor about your family history of prostate cancer, because if you have a family history of prostate cancer, you need to be screened more often.
Genetically, it tends to come down from your father’s side of the family, not your mother’s side.” Deyalsingh said.
Additionally, Deyalsingh offered health advice for men, admonishing them to avoid sweet and sugary drinks. “Men, get to know the state of your prostate health as early as possible. You can do it with a simple blood test, a digital rectal exam, or both.
“Substitute soft drinks with water and advise the children and women in your life to wean away from sugary beverages. Download a pedometer, which is a free app you can get on your phone to help you measure the number of steps you take in any one day,” Deyalsingh said.
Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales debunked the myth that it is not masculine to get a health check-up.
“Too often it is said that men do not take the time to take care of themselves. As a matter of fact, it is believed that it is not masculine to visit our doctors and health care providers on a regular basis because it shows signs of weakness, but this is a myth,” Gonzales said.
The free health screenings and other health services continued yesterday at Sangre Grande Enhanced Health Centre; The Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah; Colposcopy Centre, Mt Hope Women’s Hospital; Point Fortin Hospital; San Fernando Teaching Hospital and Men’s Health Clinic, Fort Street, Scarborough, Tobago.
