Two men who were allegedly caught with bolt cutters and a roll of wire on the compound of a Maraval gym were arrested by police on Monday.
Jefferson Gabriel and Garnet Stapleton, both of Sea Lots, were charged with the offences of possession of house-breaking implements and unlawful possession.
Police stated that at around 2 a.m. W/Cpl Jones and PC Barcelo, of the St Clair Police Station received information and went to the gym at Saddle Road.
There the officers observed two men in possession of a roll of wire and each had bolt cutters.
They were arrested and taken to St Clair Police Station to be charged.
Gabriel and Stapeleton are expected to appear in a virtual hearing before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate on Tuesday.