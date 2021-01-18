Jeffgar

Jefferson Gabriel and Garnet Stapleton

Two men who were allegedly caught with bolt cutters and a roll of wire on the compound of a Maraval gym were arrested by police on Monday.

Jefferson Gabriel and Garnet Stapleton, both of Sea Lots, were charged with the offences of possession of house-breaking implements and unlawful possession. 

Police stated that at around 2 a.m. W/Cpl Jones and PC Barcelo, of the St Clair Police Station received information and went to the gym at Saddle Road.

There the officers observed two men in possession of a roll of wire and each had bolt cutters.

They were arrested and taken to St Clair Police Station to be charged.

Gabriel and Stapeleton are expected to appear in a virtual hearing before a  Port-of-Spain Magistrate on Tuesday. 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Roget rejected, again

Roget rejected, again

Patriotic Energies and Technologies Company Ltd’s bid for the Petrotrin oil refinery has bee…