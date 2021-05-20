A mental outpatient died while bring restrained by relatives at his home at Fyzabad on Wednesday.
Kaeron Dublin, 37, of Colley Street, could not be revived by paramedics and was pronounced dead.
Dublin suffered from schizophrenia and had returned home from the St Ann’s hospital two weeks ago, police investigations revealed.
Two close female relatives - aged 35 and 67, who were at home with Dublin - were interviewed by police officers as investigations continue into the death.
A police report said that around 7.30 p.m. Dublin’s father, Wayne Dublin Joefield, 65, went to the Fyzabad police station and reported that his son had died.
Officers responded and went to the home where they met the female relatives.
The younger relative told officers that around 5.30 p.m. she and the older relative were at their home which they shared with Dublin when he began to behave violently.
Dublin, she said, made threats to kill her and the other relative.
The younger female relative told police that Dublin grabbed her at the throat and choked her.
She pushed him away and he fell on a couch.
She said that Dublin kicked and cuffed her, and she and the other relative tried to restrain him by holding down his hands.
The younger female relative told police she placed her left knee on his upper chest close to his throat, and he continued to kick her and behave in a violent manner.
The older relative contacted Joefield and told him of the situation, and he agreed to come to the house.
The Emergency Health Services and police were also contacted.
Joefield told police that when he arrived around 6.15 p.m. the female relative told him that Dublin was unresponsive.
Joefield administered CPR but Dublin remained unresponsive.
Paramedics arrived and checked Dublin but found no vital signs.
The district medical officer examined the body and ordered its removed to the San Fernando General Hospital mortuary pending a post-mortem at the Forensic Science Centre.
The crime scene investigators processed the crime scene and took swabs of both hands of both female relatives.
Police investigations revealed that Dublin was an out-patient of St. Ann’s psychiatric hospital and he was last admitted to that institution on April 27 then discharged on May 4.
Cpl Smith is continuing investigations.