POLICE have detained a mentally ill man of Point Fortin who alle­gedly confessed to the killing of “the child”.

The man walked into the Point Fortin Police Station shortly after midday yesterday and allegedly told offi­cers that he harmed the child.

However, the man was unable to provide details of his “victim”, police said.

Officers checked on the man’s background and were told he is an outpatient of a psychiatric clinic.

Two-year-old Kimani Francis was found dead in the Guapo Ri­ver on Tuesday, a day after he went missing from the house where he lived with his single mother and her extended family in Tenth Street Extension, Techier Village, Point Fortin .

He was reported missing shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday, and a massive hunt was launched to find the toddler who was last seen wearing only a disposable diaper.

A large contingent consisting of police, fire officers, soldiers, hunters, divers, the Point Fortin Mayor, Member of Parliament and local government councillor and residents, some with their hunting dogs, joined the search of surrounding bushes, rivers and forested areas.

Police, using sniffer dogs and drones, combed several areas across from the child’s family’s home, in the hunt.

The search came to a tragic end when a resident found little Kimani’s body in the river.

The child’s body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, where an autopsy is expected to be done today to ascertain the cause of death.

Homicide detectives were informed of the man’s confession, and were to question him yesterday.

