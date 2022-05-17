A woman with a mattress, clothing and figurines of wrestlers in front of the Express South office, along Pointe-a-Pierre Road, drew stares from curious onlookers yesterday.
She arrived the previous night and as people made their way into the City of San Fernando yesterday morning, at the start of their week, they slowed their vehicles and looked on.
At times the woman spoke loudly as she walked around with $15 in her hand.
The Express attempted to speak to her but was unsuccessful.
It was not the first time the woman made her way outside the Express office. In the past, she lay on the ground and was met by a young man believed to be her son. He took her to her home at St James Street.
On Sunday night, however, she brought with her several items from her house, including clothes hangers, clothing, books, the mattress and figurines, and placed them in front the building.
The police were contacted and members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and Municipal Police arrived. An eyewitness said they spoke to her and encouraged her to leave and also assisted her with the $15.
On their return she walked away, leaving all her items behind.
Head of the Municipal Police (South), Senior Superintendent Cecil Santana, said the removal of people who are mentally unstable is not the function of officers from the TTPS or Municipal Police.
“We are not responsible for removing mentally ill people from off the streets. That falls under the Ministry of Health, the Mental Health Department. We will assist when they’re going to deal with them, we will accompany them to ensure that no harm comes to the mental health worker, but we are not responsible for taking them off the streets,” he said.
However, he explained that should any offence be committed by the person, the police will intervene and charge the individual, who will then face the court and be sent by the magistrate for mental evaluation.
As it pertained to the woman who was at the Express, Santana said that reports reaching him were that she walked away on her own accord. He said her personal belongings would be removed.
He also said that officials from the Ministry of Health’s Mental Health Department, the San Fernando City Corporation’s Public Health Department, the Ministry of Social Development, municipal officers and officers from the Police Service will be making their way around San Fernando today to locate and identify mentally-ill people living on the streets.
Santana said it is part of a continuous exercise which was also done last week.