At 8.30a.m Sunday, officers of the Highway Patrol Task Force were conducting road traffic exercises in accordance with the patrol police, along the northbound lane of the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway, in the vicinity of the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, when they stopped a white Mercedez Benz with a male occupant.

A search of the vehicle resulted in officers finding one firearm component. 

Officers went to the suspect’s home, where they executed a search warrant.

The search resulted in the discovery of 40 rounds of 9mm ammunition on the premises.

Officers went to the home of a second suspect, where a large cache of firearms, ammunition and firearm components, namely slides and barrels were found.

Officers claim the suspect reconfigured numerous pistols with other parts, thereby creating an entirely new firearm.

The two suspects were arrested.

