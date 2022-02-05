An employee of a jewelry store in San Fernando was shot and killed in a robbery on Saturday.
He has been identified as Andy Alberto Macias Hosein.
Hosein was standing at the entrance of Ketan Jewellers, along upper High Street, when four men entered at around 10.49a.m.
He was ordered inside the store as the men proceeded to smash the glass showcases with a hammer.
An eyewitness told the Express that Hosein attempted to exit the store during the robbery and was shot in the back. He collapsed on the pavement outside his workplace.
The suspects grabbed several pieces of gold jewelry and escaped through the shoppers.
"They told the workers don't move and started taking the gold and this worker attempted to exit the store. One of the men shot him. He fell over on the pavement just outside the store and died within minutes," the eyewitness said.
Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce (GSFCC) president, Kiran Singh, told the Express that Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) responded and cordoned off the scene. A search was launched for the suspects.
The shooting caused panic among shoppers who ran into stores to safety. The eyewitness said the suspects pushed through shoppers and street vendors in their escape.
Singh said, "The TTPS is on the scene and working hard. We hope they make some inroads into this violent and heinous crime because business people no longer feeling safe in San Fernando."
The incident was captured on closed circuit television cameras.