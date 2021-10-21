THE two occupants of a light aircraft which crashed near Piarco International Airport on Tuesday have both been discharged from Arima Hospital.
Police told the Express that pilot Randel James and 24-year-old trainee Merelle Dillon were both doing well.
Dillon is the daughter of former Trinidad and Tobago and West Indies fast bowler Mervyn Dillon.
The Express was also informed that the wreckage was expected to be removed and taken to a hangar at Piarco and be further examined to determine what caused the accident.
The crash took place at 9.48 a.m. on Tuesday after the pilot of the flight training aircraft, registration number 9YTJU, began experiencing difficulty in attempting to land on runway ten and was instead forced to make an emergency landing just north-west of the airport.
After the crash, the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service, Police Service, Global Medical Response of Trinidad and Tobago as well as the Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (AATT) activated emergency response and rescue procedures.
The two occupants of the aircraft were rescued and taken to the Arima Medical Facility for treatment.
The plane is reportedly owned by the Bristow Group, which offers flight solutions including helicopter offshore and gas transportation and search and rescue (SAR) services.
Farmer Hemraj “Moses” Lakhan witnessed the crash as he was driving his tractor in a field next to the river near where the plane crashed.
He said he thought he was “going to die” as the aircraft flew a few feet over his tractor before it came down.