Following torrential rainfall on Thursday afternoon the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (Met Office) is advising citizens to prepare for more rainfall activity today (Friday) as well as over the weekend.
In a weather update on Friday morning the Met Office stated: “Surface wind convergence across Trinidad and Tobago in a very moist atmosphere has produced periods of rain and showers today. A bit of sunshine would provide enough heating to enhance the probability of thunderstorm activity.
“In the event of heavy showers or thunderstorms, street and/or flash flooding with gusty winds is likely to occur. A very moist, and in some areas, waterlogged ground has enhanced the probability of landslides and landslips in areas so prone.”
The Met Office noted that over the weekend, some sunshine with surface convergence, and at times light and variable winds are likely to produce mixed conditions and thunderstorm activity mainly during the afternoon.
It said the axis of the next tropical wave is expected to reach Trinidad and Tobago sometime on Monday.
“The large area of disturbance in the far eastern Atlantic is producing numerous showers and thunderstorms but remains disorganized presently. This disturbance still has a ten per cent chance of cyclonic development over the next 48 hours and a 20 per cent chance over the next five days. At this time, it poses no direct threat to Trinidad and Tobago,” the Met Office said.