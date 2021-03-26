der

The Meteorological Office has issued an Adverse Weather Alert - Yellow Level

It is in effect from Sunday at 8a.m. to Tuesday at 2p.m.

There will likely be periods of rain and showers of varying intensities, are expected mainly on Sunday and Monday, with a 60-70% (medium to high) chance of thunderstorm activity.

Gusty winds in excess of 55 km/hr may be experienced especially in the vicinity of showers/thunderstorms and localized flooding is highly likely.

Seas can become agitated due to the strong winds.

Man charged: paying for sex with teen

A 54-year-old man appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate last week, charged with paying for sexual services from a 15-year-old girl.

Elias Monroe, aka “Learie”, of Bourg Mulatresse, San Juan, appeared before the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court on March 17 after being charged with the offence by PC Castle of the North-Eastern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU) on March 16.

Easter warning from CoP, as Covid cases increase

As churches get ready to observe Easter and the Baptist holiday, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith is warning against any gatherings in breach of protocols as Covid cases rise.

Over the last two days, 59 new cases have been recorded.

Griffith also said he will no longer be “entertaining any requests at this time for vigils and marches”, according to a release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) yesterday.