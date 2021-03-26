The Meteorological Office has issued an Adverse Weather Alert - Yellow Level
It is in effect from Sunday at 8a.m. to Tuesday at 2p.m.
There will likely be periods of rain and showers of varying intensities, are expected mainly on Sunday and Monday, with a 60-70% (medium to high) chance of thunderstorm activity.
Gusty winds in excess of 55 km/hr may be experienced especially in the vicinity of showers/thunderstorms and localized flooding is highly likely.
Seas can become agitated due to the strong winds.