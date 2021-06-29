The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) has been closely monitoring two Active Tropical Waves, TW1 and TW2, in the Atlantic.
In an update on Tuesday, TTMS Meteorologist IV, Arlene Aaron-Morrison, advised that the first wave, TW1, "at this time poses no threat to Trinidad and Tobago".
TW1 is located around 1,280 kilometres east of the Lesser Antilles, centred near 12N 49W and is moving westward to west north-westward near 35 km/hr.
"This wave has a 20 per cent (low) chance of development into a Tropical Depression over the next 48 hours," the Met Service advised.
"Current analyses suggest that on its projected track, the centre of the system is forecast to reach the Leeward Islands by Wednesday night."
The Met Service also advised:
"At this time, TW1 poses no direct threat to Trinidad and Tobago or Grenada and its dependencies."
The second wave, TW2, is located about 2,745 km east of the Lesser Antilles, centred near 8N 36W and is moving westward to west north-westward near 30 km/hr.
This wave has a 20 per cent (low) chance of development into a Tropical Depression over the next 48 hours.
"However, it continues to show signs of additional development with a 40 per cent (medium) chance of formation over the next five days," the Met Service said, also advising, "Regardless of development, this system will likely produce gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall across portions of the Lesser Antilles islands between Friday 2, July 2021 and Saturday 3, July 2021."
The TTMS assured that it will continue to closely monitor these systems and will issue an update at 6:00 a.m., "or earlier if the situation warrants".
The public remains advised to pay close attention to information being issued by the TTMS by visiting www.metoffice.gov.tt, downloading its mobile app (search: TT Met Office) and or by following the TTMS on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.