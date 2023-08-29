Why is it so hot?
This is the big question most Trinbagonians have been asking over the past few days as the sun scorches mercilessly.
According to meteorologist Gary Benjamin, Sunday (August 27) was the warmest day for the year with 34.7 degrees Celsius being recorded at Piarco and 32.6 degrees Celsius at Crown Point, Tobago.
The hottest temperature ever recorded in Trinidad was in September 1990 when there was a high of 36.5 degrees Celsius.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Benjamin said this country is experiencing its “heat season” with the peak happening now.
However, the heat has been intensified these days because of two systems which recently occurred--Tropical Wave Franklin, which is now a hurricane north of Hispaniola and heading to Bermuda, and Tropical Wave Gert, which petered out in the Leeward islands.
Benjamin explained that both these systems occurred north of Trinidad and caused winds to be pulled from the equatorial region—areas near the equator thereby bringing warmer air into the atmosphere.
“They were both north of Trinidad and Tobago and therefore because of that cyclonic flow which is counter clockwise it would have pulled much of the air across Trinidad and Tobago from basically the south equatorial region,” he said.
“So together with this natural concentrated incoming radiation for this time of the year, we also had the added build-up of the warmer air coming from the south of us and therefore the atmosphere had a level of heat,” he said.
Benjamin said on top of that, the world continues to battle the effects of global warming.
He said the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) predicted that for this year there will be high temperatures because of the climatology.
“Every year when the sun migrates to the Northern Hemisphere we have concentrated incoming radiation at our latitude at this time,” he said.
“So whenever there is not much rainfall and not many clouds in the sky to block that incoming radiation we will have that build-up of heat in the atmosphere normally,” he added.
Higher temperatures
Benjamin said the high peak of T&T’s “heat season” is in August and September.
He said the latter six months of the year are considered the “rainy season” but because of the positioning of the sun, the “heat season” also takes place at this time.
“This is our heat season, sometimes it is counter-intuitive to think that in the rainy season would be the higher temperatures. In the rainy season is when the sun is overhead in the Northern Hemisphere and it is concentrated around our latitudes,” he said.
Benjamin said the TTMS predicted that the first part of the rainy season would be normal and just a little above average.
He said they also predicted that for the second half of the rainy season we are going to have “near normal” but there will also be periods of below normal rainfall.
Benjamin said people should avoid the sun unless they really have to go out there.
“Any exposure to the heat, especially these types of temperatures, the higher the temperature is, the more we are likely to be affected in a shorter space of time. Our advice has always been to stay out of the direct sunlight if you don’t have to be out there. If you must be out there, wear aerated clothing, keep your head covered and cool and hydrate as much as possible,” he said.
“Be careful where you are leaving the elderly, younger children and even your pets. You have to understand that with this type of heat with any kind of exposure we expect that it is possible for human beings to suffer strokes and the less strong you are the more easily you are susceptible to it,” he added.
Benjamin said even the strong and capable must also protect themselves and stay hydrated.
When can we expect some cooler days?
Benjamin said that will be when the season changes and the sun migrates southwards and there is winter in other lands.
He said there will be a drop in temperature in December and January.
Benjamin said there is another side to the heat —the high temperatures and convergence can cause strong thunderstorms and produce some rainfall.
He said there is projected to be some respite from the sun today with a tropical wave passing through bringing cloud cover and some rain.