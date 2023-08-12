residences

The first methamphetamine laboratory in Trinidad and Tobago was located and dismantled by officers of the Special Branch following an extensive intelligence-led operation in partnership with US law enforcement agencies, police say.

A search warrant executed at The Residences, South Park, San Fernando, by Special Branch officers around 6 am on Thursday, resulted in the discovery of components assembled in the form of a clandestine laboratory, police say.

Officers also discovered a quantity of cash, precursor chemicals and packets of crystals of various sizes resembling that of methamphetamine.

One national of China was arrested in connection with the laboratory and the drugs seized.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Please play by the rules

WITH the local government election just two days away, the Council for Responsible Political Behaviour has made a final appeal for political parties to keep the elections peaceful.

In a media release yesterday, the eight-member council, chaired by political analyst Dr Bishnu Ragoonath, again called on parties to abide by the commitments they made when they signed the Code of Ethical Political Conduct.

Rio Claro landslip misery

Rio Claro landslip misery

They believe every other option has failed, so residents of Emilia Street, Rio Claro, turned to protest action again yesterday to highlight the impact of at least five landslides along the road.

Residents blocked the roads with burning debris for a second consecutive day, hoping to attract the attention of the relevant authorities.

Businessman robbed after leaving bank

Businessman robbed after leaving bank

A businessman was robbed of US$9,000 and TT$2,000 by two masked bandits in Arima on Thursday. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. in the car park of Food Basket Supermarket on O’Meara Road in Arima.

The man told police he had obtained the cash from a bank and went to the supermarket. As he parked his black Hyundai Tucson SUV, he was confronted by two masked men.

Ministry reports increase in ‘red eye’ infections

There has been an increase in cases of conjunctivitis—commonly referred to as red eye or pink eye—the Ministry of Health has said.

Conjunctivitis is a common condition that causes redness and inflammation of the thin layer of tissue that covers the front of the eye (the conjunctiva).

In a statement yesterday, the ministry reminded people of the symptoms of conjunctivitis

Central man shot dead

Central man shot dead

Four months ago, Darren Nandlal wed his best friend, promising to love and protect her for the rest of their lives.

And when intruders forced themselves into the family’s home on Thursday night, the 32-year-old Central Bank employee shielded his wife with his own body.

Recommended for you