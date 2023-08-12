The first methamphetamine laboratory in Trinidad and Tobago was located and dismantled by officers of the Special Branch following an extensive intelligence-led operation in partnership with US law enforcement agencies, police say.
A search warrant executed at The Residences, South Park, San Fernando, by Special Branch officers around 6 am on Thursday, resulted in the discovery of components assembled in the form of a clandestine laboratory, police say.
Officers also discovered a quantity of cash, precursor chemicals and packets of crystals of various sizes resembling that of methamphetamine.
One national of China was arrested in connection with the laboratory and the drugs seized.