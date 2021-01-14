Methanex Trinidad Limited is the latest corporate body to come on board with the Adopt-A-School Project, which facilitates the provision of devices to students in need.
The employees of the Methanol Company, through a fundraiser, provided thirty laptops for the use of students.
Methanex' executives Rudo Trotman and Juliana Pierre joined Education Minister, Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, at the Education Towers on Thursday for a ceremonial handover of the devices.
In delivering remarks on behalf of the company, Ms. Pierre outlined the various initiatives that they undertook to raise the funds for these devices. Employees had the opportunity to donate the full or partial cost of a device or participate in competitions that allowed them to win a device for donation.
Meanwhile, Gadsby-Dolly stated that efforts like these emphasize the commitment and mettle of the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
“Many children have never received anything of this nature in their lives. It is heartwarming to see this community of love that has stepped up to support our children and education. It is admirable that the employees saw this need and made this contribution.”
The thirty devices will be distributed to 17 institutions across the country.
The Ministry of Education is encouraging interested persons and organizations to join in donating devices by contacting the ministry via its office number 622-2181 ext. 1429 and 1426, or by email at adoptaschool@moe.gov.tt.
Persons interested in additional information on the Adopt-A-School Project can visit https://www.moe.gov.tt/adopt-a-school-program/.