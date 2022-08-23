A powerful midday thunderstorm caused flooding across most of the country and felled a tree on Western Main Road, Carenage, yesterday.
While some bad weather was expected following an overcast, lightning-filled Sunday night, yesterday’s prolonged, heavy thunder and torrential rain caused some shock.
The skies darkened across most of the country just before midday, with conditions having stayed mostly overcast after a rainy weekend in some areas.
Monday’s downpour went on for more than an hour and some stated on social media that the cracking thunder had caused a few screams.
Before 1 p.m., social media and weather updates had started to show street flooding in north, central and south Trinidad.
South Quay, Port of Spain was impassable by foot by that time, with reports of the water reaching “calf high”. However, the flooding subsided in under half-hour, releasing scores of pedestrians and commuters stranded at the City Gate terminal when the water rose.
Other parts of downtown Port of Spain also flooded, including Independence Square near the old Treasury Building and St Vincent Street near the Ministry of Education, and lower Edward and Richmond streets were also hit by flash flooding.
Heavy street flooding occurred in areas of Diego Martin, including Goodwood Gardens and Alyce Glen, causing traffic pile-ups.
Flooding was reported around St Finbar’s Roman Catholic Church, Morne Coco Road and Western Main Road, Cocorite.
Western Main Road in Carenage was rendered impassable up to yesterday evening, after a large tree toppled over in the vicinity of Mohammed’s Hardware and Big Yard. Municipal police were called out to manage traffic, as the Diego Martin Regional Corporation (DMRC) waited on a backhoe from the Ministry of Works and Transport.
Teams from the Community-Based Environ-mental Protection and Enhancement Pro-gramme (CEPEP) were also set to be dispatched today to assist with clean-ups in that area.
The Trinidad and Tobago Met Service stated around noon that a low-level convergence from the east was causing instability over T&T, producing thunderstorms in some areas.
The Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government indicated around 1 p.m. that the Caroni River was at 50 per cent capacity, with the rest being below 40 per cent.
Central soaked
Chaguanas and environs, including Chase Village and Cunupia, were thoroughly soaked and there was street and mild flooding in some areas.
Brief power outages were reported in some Central areas and flooding was also seen in Edinburgh 500 and some parts of Couva.
According to the Met Service, last night was expected to have been “invariably cloudy with a few light to moderate showers overnight”.
Today is expected to be “partly cloudy becoming cloudy with occasional showers and the chance of the isolated thunderstorm, becoming settled by evening,” meteorologist Paula Wellington stated in last evening’s forecast.
The island is also warned to watch for “gusty winds, street/flash flooding and agitated seas can be expected in areas under heavy showers/thunderstorms”.
Conditions are expected to be similar tomorrow, starting with “partly cloudy to cloudy” and including the occasional showers and chance of the isolated thunderstorm. The Met Service said this is expected to settle by evening.
—with reporting by Gyasi Gonzales