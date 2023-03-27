KILLERS came at midnight at the home of a Penal labourer and shot and killed him in his bed.
The shooters fired through a bedroom window at Narine Singh, 54, of Charlo Village.
He was struck multiple times and died at the scene.
Singh’s wife told police that she and her husband were asleep in her apartment on the ground floor of the house when she awakened to the sound of a louvre pane being forced open on the eastern side of the bedroom at around midnight.
Singh called out “who is that dey”.
Moments later, gunfire rang out, and Singh was hit several times.
Officers of the Penal Police station, Homicide Region III and South-Western Division Task Force responded.
The body was removed to the San Fernando General Hospital mortuary pending a post-mortem at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James.
Crime Scene Investigators retrieved six spent nine-millimetre shells.
The motive for the killing is not yet known, homicide detectives said.
WPC Ransome of the Homicide Bureau of Region III is continuing investigations.