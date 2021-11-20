South Western Division police arrested a homeowner and 42 people gathered at his home in Point Fortin on Friday night.
Police said the 39-year-old man was operating a bar at his Balkaran Street home, selling alcohol without a liquor licence, at around midnight.
He was charged with the offence.
The homeowner, along with 42 others, were charged with gathering in a public place in excess of 10 people.
The Express was told that officers on patrol observed a gathering and loud music at a house and monitored the situation for 30 minutes.
However, as the officers approached the house the crowd dispersed with several people locking themselves inside.
The Express was told that a police vehicle parked on the roadway was vandalised, four tyres slashed.
Police said several people escaped but officers were able to arrested 43 persons, including the owner.
They will appear virtually before a Point Fortin Magistrate.
The Express was told that police were monitoring other place in the borough.