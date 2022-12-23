Several activists have voiced concern that migrant girls, including Venezuelans, will now be cared for at St Jude’s Home for Girls in Belmont.
It comes on the heels of reports that the home is being investigated for allegations of “child grooming” by a staff member.
On December 16, the home for migrant girls became operational under the management of St Jude’s Home, but activists are calling for accountability.
In a phone interview yesterday, Angie Ramnarine, coordinator of the La Romaine Migrant Support Group, with responsibility for migrant women and children, said while she is happy the girls are being cared for, she is concerned about their well-being.
“I just hope that the home is managed well enough to meet the girls’ needs. There are so many reports surrounding St Jude’s that have been quite damaging and damning, and this is why I am quite taken aback by the fact that they are now managing the home for migrant girls at a time when they are mired in such controversy. I would really like to know who engineered that and whether the work can be done as stated,” Ramnarine told the Express.
Avonelle Hector-Joseph, founder of ITNAC (Is There Not A Cause), also expressed her concern.
“Anything that would benefit the girls or the migrant community as human beings in a positive way, I would support that. However, I have a concern given the negativity surrounding that particular institution in its present incarnation. So, I wouldn’t say anything until I hear how they are looking to deal with the issues that presently exist,” Hector-Joseph said.
And Women’s Institute for Alternative Development (WINAD) executive director Folade Mutota called for more accountability. WINAD provides free legal services to Venezuelan migrants.
“Given the negative reports surrounding St Jude’s Home for Girls, the institution must be guided by policy and systems of oversight. The State should be called upon to disclose how the girls will be protected from harm,” Mutota said.
“If this was one of the homes reviewed by the Judith Jones investigation, then I imagine that this new arrangement will be guided by the recommendations of the committee. The issue may not be only the managers. They may be the perpetrators, but the institution must be guided by policy and systems of oversight. The State should be called upon to disclose how the girls will be protected from harm,” she added.
Mutota said what is also needed is public policy for integrating children who are migrants into the education system.
“Girls’ education is a critical intervention for protecting girls from GBV (gender-based violence) and facilitating girls’ autonomy. Educating girls is a commitment to goal five, gender equality, of the SDGs (sustainable development goals),” she stated.
International Women’s Resource Network (IWRN) president Adriana Sandrine Rattan said while the initiative to care for migrant girls is good, placing them in a harmful environment is a slap in the face.
“The initiative to house migrant girls is a good one, but we would like to find out whether the challenges identified in the Judith Jones report have been addressed. Why put more children in a home that has been tarnished with negative reports?” she asked.
“From our understanding, the problems have not been fixed. We are not against migrants, but we feel that more work must be done, and if work is being done, civil society needs to get some feedback in terms of what has been done,” Rattan said.
Earlier this week, the Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, in a news release, stated that it had investigated an allegation of grooming of children by a staff member of the St Jude’s Home for Girls.
The Authority said the matter was referred to the police and a separate investigation was done by the Children’s Authority’s Licensing and Monitoring Unit.
The Authority said in the release: “As indicated in a viral social media video, the Authority did investigate an allegation of grooming of children by a staff member at the St Jude’s Home. This was conducted by the Licensing and Monitoring Unit. The Authority also noted the action taken by the management of the Home to protect the children in their care.
“The Authority advises it is mandated to license and monitor children’s homes and conduct regular announced and unannounced monitoring visits to the homes. Human resource issues at the homes are addressed exclusively by the management and board of each home,” it said.
The Ministry of Gender and Child Affairs, also in a news release this week, stated that the new facility for migrant girls fulfils its mandate to safeguard children in T&T.
Calls yesterday to Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Gender and Child Affairs, went unanswered.