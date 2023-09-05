Ninety-nine per cent of the 830 Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) centres, and primary and secondary schools across Trinidad and Tobago reopened for the new school term yesterday, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly has reported.
In a statement to media houses yesterday, she said, with respect to schools in Trinidad, .4 per cent of schools with extensive repair works did not reopen due to works being completed, while .6 per cent of schools opened on rotation due to extensive repair works being completed.
“In all cases except one, repair works are carded to be completed during the course of this week,” Gadsby-Dolly said.
She said 97 per cent of school teachers and 83 per cent of pupils turned out for classes yesterday, while 94 per cent of secondary school teachers and 82 per cent of secondary school pupils attended.
As to the integration of migrant children into schools, Gadsby-Dolly stated:
“As indicated last week, before migrant children can enter schools, Immigration Division and the Attorney General’s office must work out the issue of student permits. That is ongoing, with a further meeting being held today, September 4,” she explained.
“Until the law is adjusted, migrant children cannot enter our schools legally. The first cohort of students to be integrated, and the receiving schools, have already been identified. Once the legal arrangements are finalised, they will be registered,” the minister said.