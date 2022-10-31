A Venezuelan man was one of two people killed on Sunday night in separate incidents.
Venezuelan Victor Jose Mendoza was shot by gun-toting men who ambushed him in Couva.
A 19-year-old Venezuelan woman also sustained gunshot injuries in that incident.
And at San Juan, the mother of Nathaniel Phillip heard the screams of her son as gunshots rang out in their neighbourhood.
Minutes later, she found his body, riddled with gunshot injuries in the doorway of his home.
In the first incident at around 8.45 p.m., Mendoza, 28, of Unity Drive, Roystonia, and victim Gabriel Y S Del Valle, 19, were at Perseverance Road with other Venezuelan nationals, when three people - all wearing masks - walked up to them.
One of the three pulled out a firearm and fired several shots at both victims.
The woman was shot in her leg and hand.
Mendoza was shot in his stomach and head.
Both victims were taken to the Couva Health Facility via private vehicles.
Mendoza was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Del Valle was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital and hospitalised in stable condition.
At San Juan, the body of Phillip, 35, who went by the aliases “Smeagle” and “Nikki”, was found at his home at Santa Cruz Old Road.
A police report said that at around 9.50 p.m. Phillip’s mother was at home when she heard several explosions and subsequently heard her son bawling.
Minutes later, she found her son unresponsive by the front door of his home with multiple gunshot injuries.
Crime Scene Investigators retrieved 17 spent nine-millimetre shell casings at the scene.