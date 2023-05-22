A GUNMAN pretending to be a customer yesterday shot and killed a Carenage businesswoman at her establishment.

Sixty-nine-year-old Radica Dabideen was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot multiple times by her killer who then ran off and escaped.

The incident was said to have taken place around 8 a.m., when the “customer” called out to Dabideen at the businessplace, she owned with her son, Ravi by the Bay along the Western Main Road, where they sold a variety of grocery items.