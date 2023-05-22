b3888f94-e880-4230-a3fb-b7873a2b8db2.jpeg

17-year-old Valery Escalona who dreams of being a doctor 

SEVENTEEN- YEAR- OLD Valery Escalona left her home in Venezuela five years ago in search of a better life, her family fleeing a growing economic crisis with the hope that she would one day receive an education and sufficient health care.

Today, despite the odds stacked against her, the young woman has already successfully completed her Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams, earning ones and twos in all of the five subjects she wrote.

Escalona, who dreams of being a doctor, is writing another five this year through the CTS College of Business and Computer Science.

She told the Express yesterday that she was actively doing everything in her power to achieve this dream.

'I was determined, it has been my dream to become a doctor since I was a child, and I knew I would do anything possible to get there... No one in my family has pursued this career but as a child I was in the hospital constantly. It gave me a different point of view on what doctors do and how they help others and I fell in love with that idea,' she said.

As a young child, Escalona had developed type-1 diabetes, a disease that required her to receive insulin and frequent medical treatments that she was unable to source at her Anzoátegui State hometown.

In 2018, at the peak of Venezuela's economic turmoil, Escalona's mother, Jandeya Medrano, traversed to the shores of Trinidad with her two children, settling in Chaguanas as a registered worker prior to the Government's migrant registration efforts in 2019.

Formerly a schoolteacher, Medrano abandoned her career, only able to find odd jobs, cooking and baking to keep the family fed and her children in school.

Escalona, like several migrant children throughout Trinidad and Tobago, was first unable to access public education and was enrolled in a private school which later closed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She later joined a migrant education programme run by the Living Water Community from which she managed to emerge as the only graduate in her class.

Costly tertiary education

'As soon as we came, I started in private school because from the beginning my mom knew she wanted to give me the best education possible so I would stay away from being ill-treated. I was with them for three years and I completed my basic high school certificate, which was five subjects at CSEC level. I was the only one able to graduate, the others did not pass because it was difficult, but I pushed through,' she said.

Having earned passes in Mathematics, English, Spanish, Integrated Science and Principles of Business (POB), she is in the process of writing the CSEC in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Principles of Accounting (POA) and Economics this year.

She is, however, currently unsure of how she will proceed past her CSEC exams, given the cost of tertiary education.

'It is difficult to say what will happen because of the financial situation for immigrants. It is difficult, and it may seem impossible to pay for a medical career here at The University of the West Indies.

'I definitely want to go to university regardless of whether I do medicine or not, I am aware it is expensive and difficult to get into. So, I don't want to make it my entire focus and become disappointed if it doesn't work out,' she told the Express.

Escalona told the Express that her biggest hope was to earn a scholarship that would provide her with the chance to pursue her education.

For those who may be willing to help, Escalona and her mother can be reached at 1 (868) 3491956 or 1 (868) 767-1517 .

No Access to Education
According to the International Organisation for Migration's (IOM) 2022 Displacement Tracking Matrix, 64 per cent of migrant respondents in Trinidad and Tobago who were with children indicated that these children did not have access to education. Respondents cited fees and 'lack of documentation' as the main reasons why children were unable to access education. Two cases cited 'disability' and two cited 'working,' as reasons why children were unable to access education.

