If stiffer penalties are not put in place to deal with the current Venezuelan migrant crisis in Trinidad and Tobago, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said illegal immigrants could very well lead to a huge spike in Covid-19 cases.
In a news release issued yesterday, the Commissioner said while members of the Police Service were enforcing the law and rounding up those who arrive on Trinidad and Tobago’s shores illegally, the Judiciary was granting them “get out of jail free cards” allowing them to roam the country as they please.
Griffith said urgent steps had to be taken to contain the virus and have the country return to some form of normalcy. His statement came after 23 Venezuelan nationals, who arrived in this country illegally, were each fined $1,000 by the court or, in default, serve three months’ hard labour.
The 23 Venezuelans formed a group of 26 people who were arrested at Los Iros Beach on March 20.
Once the fines are paid, and upon their 14-day quarantine period, the court ordered that they not be detained but instead issued with orders of supervision by the Immigration Division.
This means that they will be free to roam the country and only required to report to Immigration at specific times set by the Division.
The news release explained that in all, 24 Venezuelan nationals, a Nigerian and a Trinidadian were arrested and charged.
Upon their appearance before the court on Friday, 23 of the Venezuelans pleaded guilty to two offences which included failing to report to an Immigration officer for examination upon entry into the country. They were each fined $1,000.
The other three pleaded not guilty and were granted bail.
“…Although the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has enforced the law by conducting operations based on intelligence gathering and due diligence, as a result of the actions of the Judiciary, it seems that the perpetrators are being allowed ‘a get out of jail free pass’,” the TTPS release stated.
It went on to add that the court’s decision sends the message that there is virtually no deterrent and no consequences of entering the country illegally.
“Immigrants can come here illegally, hope that they don’t get caught, and if they do, beat the system by walking with $1,000 cash, and they will be allowed to stay in the country. This is another glaring indication of the gap between law enforcement and the criminal justice system.”
Griffith noted that, just about a year ago, the country was Covid-free due to the restrictions and protocols that were put in place.
This, he said, also made it easier for police to enforce the law and resulted in the gradual easing of restrictions over time that benefited citizens.
“However, there is the likelihood that the reintroduction of the virus into the country is due to the number of illegal persons entering Trinidad and Tobago. If these numbers continue to increase, because it is perceived by people on the (South American) mainland that it is easy to enter the country and pay $1,000, we will be in serious trouble.
“It will be difficult to contain the virus unless further restrictions are put in place and a vast majority of our citizens will be affected. This will prolong the time that it will take to revert to some degree of normalcy in the future,” said the Commissioner.