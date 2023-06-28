The Government has extended the registration for Venezuelan migrants to December 2023, Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds has confirmed.
Responding to a question in the Senate on Monday from Independent Senator Paul Richards, Hinds said notwithstanding the fact that only a portion of the originally registered 16,500 migrants came for re-registration in 2021, the Government, in keeping with international observations and the highest standard, had extended the facility to everyone of the 16,523 who had originally registered in 2019.
“We continue to extend the hand of fellowship to fellow human beings in Venezuela and wherever else they may come from in that particular programme,” he said.
Hinds said only those migrants who created “adverse national security challenges or who would have run afoul of the serious laws in Trinidad and Tobago” were not eligible for this facility.
He said there were migrants who, “notwithstanding that very general expression of our friendship...for one reason or another did not come forward” in the Migrant Registration Framework programme and never registered.
He said non-registered migrants comprised both legal and illegal migrants.
They include Venezuelan migrants who did not avail themselves of the Migrant Registration Framework (MRF) because they would have established immigration status by other (legal) means - through the provision of employment and have a work permit; study and have a study permit or by applying for permanent residence in Trinidad and Tobago or are spouses and dependants accompanying persons identified in these groups.
Migrants who are in the country illegally include migrants without immigration status, who are being processed by the Enforcement Unit and undetected migrants without immigration status.
Hinds said those non-registered migrants who had not yet otherwise engaged the attention of the Immigration Division would have made unauthorised entry into the country and have not yet been detected. For those who are engaging the attention of the Immigration Division Enforcement Unit on orders of supervision, the arrangement for this facility is that persons must periodically report to the Enforcement Unit at scheduled dates and times until their immigration status becomes regularised or until they are repatriated.
These persons are approximately 500 in number. He said there were 27 migrants (17 males and 10 females) as of June 9, 2023, who are at the Immigration Detention Centre pending repatriation.
Hinds said those illegal migrants engaging the attention of the Immigration Division’s Enforcement Unit are those persons who had breached the Immigration Act by committing summary offences and those who have committed criminal offenses. “These persons are processed for removal from Trinidad and Tobago by the grant of voluntary departure or deportation. The management of undetected migrants who have no immigration status can only reasonably be expected to be addressed if they engage the attention of the Immigration Division through one means or another,” he said.
Asylum policy has challenges
Responding to another question from Richards asking him to outline the Government’s policy on refugees and asylum seekers, Hinds said implementing an asylum policy had its challenges.
He said Trinidad and Tobago acceded to the 1951 convention relating to the status of refugees and its 1967 protocol in November 2000. In 2014 a national refugee policy on refugees and asylum seekers was developed, but challenges were experienced with its implementation, he said, adding that this policy was intended to establish a transparent, fair and efficient national mechanism for refugee seekers’ determination in Trinidad and Tobago that adheres to international obligations. “It was intended to provide a framework to address asylum seekers and refugees and established procedures for managing the determination process as it transitions from the UNHCR to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago. It was fraught with challenges. The Government has reviewed and continues to review the position with the intention of formulating a model that will best suit our circumstances considering contemporary migration trends and best practices. The implementation of a policy will require the support of all stakeholders in matters contributing to the refugee status, determination process, the privileges to be extended to refugees and asylum seekers and the subsequent voluntary repatriation, local integration or resettlement in a third country,” he said.
Hinds said the process of determining a refugee and asylum seekers policy would require engagement of a vast array of stakeholders and considerations of international trends, migration trends and best practice. He said the Government was moving with due haste on this issue.