Migrants in Trinidad and Tobago, by legal or illegal means, have been taken into consideration in the Government’s National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme.
So said Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh during the Ministry of Health’s virtual Covid-19 press conference on Wednesday.
Asked what would be done to target that segment of the society, Deyalsingh said it is the Government’s policy to treat with such individuals and drew reference to a decision by Cabinet in June 2019, that all immigrants in Trinidad and Tobago, regardless of their status, will be eligible for vaccines.
“And this is planned for what we call Phase 3 in the vaccination rollout. That is when we get huge amounts vaccines. So all immigrants, every soul in Trinidad and Tobago, will have access to vaccines. That is Government’s policy and will be implemented pending the arrival of what we call large commercial quantity of vaccines.
Currently Trinidad and Tobago has a Venezuelan migrant population of just around 16,000, representing those who would have accepted the opportunity of gaining some degree of social status and legality via a national registration card, by being registered during a registration exercise that started in May 2019.
However, even with the country’s borders being closed, the number of Venezuelans entering the country by illegal means, continues to rise as they evade the various arms of national security agencies, with no one knowing the exact amount of illegal Venezuelan migrants currently residing here.