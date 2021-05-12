The Government of the United States has donated two field hospitals to Trinidad and Tobago as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.
Responding to a question at the TTT morning show programme on Wednesday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the field hospitals are a response to rising numbers throughout the population.
Asked about the presence of tents and beds outside of the Couva Hospital, he said this was a result of one such hospital being set up.
“It is not out of control, what we are doing is to expand this capacity to respond in the event that we require more beds. Actually, what is happening in Couva is we are getting some help from the Americans with two field hospitals one of which is at Couva. It is a temporary hospital space. It is one of the responses if we are getting more people infected and there is a demand for more bed space. A field hospital is what you use to increase your bed space in the short term. It is not out of control, it is a response to what is happening as we experience a higher level of infection,” he said.
According to epidemiologist Dr. Avery Hinds, who confirmed this at a COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday, the second field hospital will be set up in the Jean Pierre complex in Port of Spain. These hospitals, he said each contain a 40-bed capacity and HDU and ICU spaces.
“To tackle the surge capacity, additional bed capacity, we would like to inform the public that the US Government had donated to field hospitals each of them having a 40-bed capacity and each of them including the capacity for ICU and HDU. one of these will be deployed at the Couva site and one in the Jean Pierre complex as needed. If additional capacity is needed these can be pressed into use and plans for the actual deployment of these have been outlined. As we seek to deal with surge capacity, the capacity to deal with persons requiring hospital care, this information is being shared,” he said.
With cases and deaths fast rising, the Prime Minister also urged citizens to comply with measures in place to protect the population.
“The pandemic is not a joke,” he said.
“Take it seriously, the things that have to be done, we told that to you over and over and over. Each one of us if we do those things, we will not only protect ourselves but we will protect other people because those who are being infected are being infected by others. If you are infectious. It is not a respecter of race, creed, class political suasion geography All over the country is exposed and all people are exposed. Now more than ever we have to be careful because we are seeing more and more young people falling to it,” said Rowley.
He also urged those who are able to participate in the vaccination drive.
“Thankfully there is hope on the horizon, we started the vaccination programme. Treat the vaccines as a response as there are benefits to be had. If you have good reason not to be vaccinated that is understandable. The good reason being that you have medical conditions where the level of risk is too high. The average citizen should take the opportunity to be vaccinated and give yourself that better chance to come out of a pandemic alive and well. That is our best chance. We at the level of the Government are doing everything possible to get an adequate supply of vaccines and we expect that our situation will improve,” he said.